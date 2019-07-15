Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $228.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $204.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.39. Facebook has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $10,732,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $134,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,872 shares in the company, valued at $18,116,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,980 shares of company stock worth $90,920,942. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

