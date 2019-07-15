EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered USD Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $169.00 target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EZCORP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

EZCORP stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.28. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.77.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in EZCORP by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 437.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

