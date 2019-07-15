Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €23.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on ADO Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.90 ($35.93).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €25.32 ($29.44) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €24.82. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

