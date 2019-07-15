Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given a $556.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $556.00 price target on Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equinix from $505.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Vermillion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $509.67.

EQIX stock opened at $518.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $528.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $503.82.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by ($3.72). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equinix will post 20.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.62, for a total value of $491,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,396.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total value of $97,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,700 shares of company stock worth $1,314,219. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Equinix by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

