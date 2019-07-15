Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 219 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NYSE AKO.B traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.02. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $25.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.30 million during the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

