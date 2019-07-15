Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 219 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Santander cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.30 million during the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile
Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.
