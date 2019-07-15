Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.23

Shares of Ely Gold Royalties Inc (CVE:ELY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 75250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

Ely Gold Royalties Company Profile (CVE:ELY)

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 31 deeded royalties and 19 optioned properties.

