Elementis (LON:ELM) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 210 ($2.74).

One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 217.50 ($2.84).

ELM opened at GBX 129.80 ($1.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Elementis has a 1 year low of GBX 128.20 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 259.17 ($3.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $753.35 million and a PE ratio of 16.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.82.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

