Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

Shares of DNKN opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $83.22.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John L. Clare sold 8,367 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $627,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Murphy sold 29,709 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,213,617.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,327.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,641 shares of company stock worth $4,077,689. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

