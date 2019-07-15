Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLMAF. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.23. 38,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $38.90.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

