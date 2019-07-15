Deutsche Bank Reiterates “$34.00” Price Target for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Weis Markets from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NYSE HCC opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 47.10%. The firm had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 4,547 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $122,950.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 17,919 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $591,327.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 68.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Midas Management Corp purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,210,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 33,424 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the period.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

