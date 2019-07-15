Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Meili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,360 ($30.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,143 ($28.00).

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,392 ($31.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09. Experian has a one year low of GBX 1,710 ($22.34) and a one year high of GBX 2,463 ($32.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,391.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In related news, insider Kerry Williams sold 190,631 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($31.36), for a total value of £4,575,144 ($5,978,235.99). Also, insider Don Robert sold 550,000 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,423 ($31.66), for a total transaction of £13,326,500 ($17,413,432.64).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

