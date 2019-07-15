Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

Deutsche Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BT.A. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group – CLASS A has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 268.33 ($3.51).

LON BT.A opened at GBX 192.06 ($2.51) on Friday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 190.68 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 268.60 ($3.51). The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 199.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99.

In other news, insider Allison Kirkby acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($66,313.86). Also, insider Philip Jansen acquired 1,484,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,998,514.26 ($3,918,089.98). Insiders bought a total of 1,528,789 shares of company stock worth $308,898,506 over the last ninety days.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

