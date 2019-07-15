Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Playtech (LON:PTEC)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PTEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 575.82 ($7.52).

Shares of PTEC opened at GBX 453.70 ($5.93) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 419.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 4.82. Playtech has a 12-month low of GBX 357.10 ($4.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 580.80 ($7.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.09.

In other news, insider John Jackson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £20,450 ($26,721.55).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

