Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.22) price target (up from GBX 920 ($12.02)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 119 ($1.55) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 625.62 ($8.17).

Get British Land alerts:

BLND stock opened at GBX 539.80 ($7.05) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 539.63. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 664 ($8.68). The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of -17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 7.75 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.03%.

In other news, insider Simon Carter bought 7,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 535 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of £41,590.90 ($54,345.88). Insiders bought a total of 7,828 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,006 over the last three months.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.