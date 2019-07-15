Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 492 ($6.43).

LON:AV opened at GBX 424 ($5.54) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 415.90. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 361.80 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 504.60 ($6.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £5,897.98 ($7,706.76). In the last three months, insiders bought 1,726 shares of company stock worth $718,399.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

