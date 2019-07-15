Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $40.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Deluxe an industry rank of 180 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NYSE DLX traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 182,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.40. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $68.21.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.44. Deluxe had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,978,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,308 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Deluxe by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,591,000 after purchasing an additional 100,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Deluxe by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,359,000 after purchasing an additional 112,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Deluxe by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,009,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,119,000 after purchasing an additional 76,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 636,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

