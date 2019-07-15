DCC’s (DCC) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,254.75 ($107.86).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 6,840 ($89.38) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.31. DCC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,555 ($72.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,450 ($97.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 24.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,918.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 93.37 ($1.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $44.98. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. DCC’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other DCC news, insider Donal Murphy acquired 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,025 ($91.79) per share, for a total transaction of £186,232.75 ($243,346.07).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

