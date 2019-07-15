Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) vs. DXC Technology (OTCMKTS:DXC) Head to Head Review

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of DXC Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Data Storage and DXC Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $8.89 million 2.63 $260,000.00 N/A N/A DXC Technology $20.75 billion 0.73 $1.26 billion $8.34 6.81

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage.

Volatility and Risk

Data Storage has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DXC Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Data Storage does not pay a dividend. DXC Technology pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Data Storage and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A DXC Technology 0 4 11 0 2.73

DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $82.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Data Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 3.41% 17.60% 4.56% DXC Technology 6.06% 20.09% 8.06%

Summary

DXC Technology beats Data Storage on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising enterprise, cloud application, and consulting services; application services; analytics services; business process services; and industry software and solutions. The GIS segment offers cloud and platform services; workplace, mobility, and Internet of Things services; and security solutions. The USPS segment delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. This segment offers cloud, platform, and IT outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud application services; enterprise security solutions; mobile enterprise, virtual desktop and application, and workplace device services; and analytics services, such as analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

