DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides broad-based network access solutions. The company provides solutions which consist of broadband access, ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical LAN and software defined networks. Its trademarks consist of DASAN Zhone Solutions and the DASAN Zhone Solutions logo. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Zhone Technologies, Inc., is headquartered in Oakland, California. “

DZSI stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $207.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.41. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mikhail Golomb bought 10,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 66.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the second quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

