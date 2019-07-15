CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.72.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $27.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.62% and a negative net margin of 111.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 611,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 79.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 735,320 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 490,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 98,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 52,736 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

