CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives $50.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.99. 158,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.30. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $227.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

In other CSG Systems International news, Director Donald Reed sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $313,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,550,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 994,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 43,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,381,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 7.3% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 533,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 36,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

