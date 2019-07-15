Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.22.

NYSE:CCK opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Crown has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $63.39.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 54.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $7,489,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,156,677 shares in the company, valued at $67,156,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $607,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,830.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

