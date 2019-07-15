Critical Survey: RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) versus Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury General has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

94.9% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Mercury General shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mercury General pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. RenaissanceRe pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercury General pays out 139.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Mercury General has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years. Mercury General is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Mercury General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe 18.18% 9.25% 2.12% Mercury General 4.78% 8.50% 2.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RenaissanceRe and Mercury General, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 2 4 3 0 2.11 Mercury General 0 0 1 0 3.00

RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus target price of $159.33, indicating a potential downside of 13.38%. Mercury General has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.28%. Given Mercury General’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mercury General is more favorable than RenaissanceRe.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Mercury General’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $2.07 billion 3.91 $227.36 million $9.17 20.06 Mercury General $3.38 billion 1.05 -$5.72 million $1.80 35.73

RenaissanceRe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mercury General. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercury General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats Mercury General on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.