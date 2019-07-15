Critical Analysis: Fission Uranium (FCUUF) vs. Its Rivals

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS: FCUUF) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Fission Uranium to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fission Uranium and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fission Uranium Competitors 519 1468 1561 89 2.34

Fission Uranium presently has a consensus target price of $1.40, indicating a potential upside of 269.39%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 75.45%. Given Fission Uranium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fission Uranium and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A -$4.00 million -37.90 Fission Uranium Competitors $7.39 billion $1.24 billion 8.73

Fission Uranium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium. Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -1.31% -1.30% Fission Uranium Competitors -421.97% 44.38% 2.02%

Risk and Volatility

Fission Uranium has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium’s peers have a beta of -0.93, meaning that their average share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fission Uranium peers beat Fission Uranium on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.