Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €7.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Bauer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enel currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €6.09 ($7.08).

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

