Crave (CRAVE) Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Crave has a total market capitalization of $82,630.00 and $8.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crave has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crave alerts:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000076 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000175 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crave Profile

Crave is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 15,366,648 coins. The official message board for Crave is forum.crave.cc . Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crave is crave.cc

Buying and Selling Crave

Crave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.