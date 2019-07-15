Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTI. AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC set a €10.10 ($11.74) price target on Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.11.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

NYSE FTI opened at $25.78 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $210,592,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,362,000 after buying an additional 8,097,644 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,977,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,066,000 after buying an additional 2,914,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 795,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after buying an additional 684,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,967,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,077,000 after buying an additional 333,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.