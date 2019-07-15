Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Meili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on StoneCo and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.39.

COST stock opened at $279.44 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,277,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,344,654.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $868,633,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,862,398,000 after purchasing an additional 736,711 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24,131.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 607,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 754,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $153,637,000 after purchasing an additional 412,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

