Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Corvus Gold stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

In other Corvus Gold news, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 120,000 shares of Corvus Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peggy Wu sold 65,000 shares of Corvus Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $84,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $370,500. Corporate insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.