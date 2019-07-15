ConvaTec Group’s (CTEC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CTEC. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aeroports de Paris from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 153.60 ($2.01).

CTEC stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143.04. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 240.50 ($3.14).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

