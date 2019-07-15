Contrasting Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) and Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) and Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Select Bancorp and Marlin Business Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Bancorp $61.54 million 3.60 $13.78 million $0.95 12.07 Marlin Business Services $134.30 million 2.08 $24.98 million $2.04 11.11

Marlin Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than Select Bancorp. Marlin Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Select Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Select Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Select Bancorp and Marlin Business Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Marlin Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Select Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Marlin Business Services pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Select Bancorp and Marlin Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Bancorp 24.54% 7.91% 1.22% Marlin Business Services 17.77% 12.33% 2.08%

Risk and Volatility

Select Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marlin Business Services has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marlin Business Services beats Select Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include 1-to-4 family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family residential, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; loans to individuals; and home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. Select Bancorp, Inc. operates a network of branch offices in Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Greenville, Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, Washington, and Wilmington, North Carolina; and Rock Hill, Blacksburg, and Six Mile, South Carolina. The company was formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Select Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. Select Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio of approximately 94,000 equipment finance leases and loans. It also offers property reinsurance coverage for its financed equipment; and operates a commercial bank that issues certificates of deposit and money market demand accounts, as well as provides small business loans. The company provides its solutions through a network of independent commercial equipment dealers and national account programs, as well as through direct solicitation and relationships with select lease and loan brokers. Marlin Business Services Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.