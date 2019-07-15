Contrasting Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and Aethlon Medical (NYSE:AEMD)

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avantor and Aethlon Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aethlon Medical $230,000.00 27.20 -$6.20 million ($0.34) -0.97

Avantor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aethlon Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avantor and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 2 18 0 2.90 Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avantor presently has a consensus price target of $20.69, indicating a potential upside of 12.87%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 809.09%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Avantor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor N/A N/A N/A Aethlon Medical N/A -169.83% -119.15%

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats Avantor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor life-threatening disease conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorders; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.

