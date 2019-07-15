ContentBox (BOX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $475,077.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, UEX, Huobi and CPDAX. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $30.65 million and approximately $475,077.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008659 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014469 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002299 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,834,105 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, UEX, Bilaxy, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.