Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has $2.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of MCF stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.