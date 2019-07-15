Comparing Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) & Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Toronto-Dominion Bank and Banco Macro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 2 4 0 2.67 Banco Macro 0 2 2 0 2.50

Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus price target of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.05%. Banco Macro has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.79%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Banco Macro.

Dividends

Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Banco Macro pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Macro pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Banco Macro has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Banco Macro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and Banco Macro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toronto-Dominion Bank 20.24% 16.21% 0.93% Banco Macro 21.82% 31.08% 5.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and Banco Macro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toronto-Dominion Bank $41.21 billion 2.61 $8.75 billion $5.03 11.67 Banco Macro $2.15 billion 2.29 -$24.89 million $7.82 9.37

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro. Banco Macro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toronto-Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Macro has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Banco Macro on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions, as well as automated teller machines, telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company offers its products and services under the TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, and TD Securities brand names. It offers personal and business banking products and services through a network of 1,098 branches and 3,394 automated teller machines in Canada; and through a network of 1,257 stores. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

