Comparing Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) and Avista (OTCMKTS:AVA)

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) and Avista (NYSE:AVA) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Innergex Renewable Energy has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avista has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

78.6% of Avista shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Avista shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innergex Renewable Energy and Avista’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innergex Renewable Energy $436.35 million 3.46 $25.22 million N/A N/A Avista $1.40 billion 2.13 $136.42 million $2.11 21.48

Avista has higher revenue and earnings than Innergex Renewable Energy.

Dividends

Innergex Renewable Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Avista pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Avista pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avista has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Innergex Renewable Energy and Avista’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innergex Renewable Energy 5.78% 2.80% 0.39% Avista 14.26% 6.48% 2.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innergex Renewable Energy and Avista, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innergex Renewable Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Avista 2 2 0 0 1.50

Avista has a consensus target price of $39.25, suggesting a potential downside of 13.41%. Given Avista’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avista is more favorable than Innergex Renewable Energy.

Summary

Avista beats Innergex Renewable Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development. The Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation segments sells electricity products to publicly owned utilities and other creditworthy counterparties. The Site Development segment analyzes potential locations. The company was founded on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services to approximately 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind facilities. As of February 8, 2019, it provided electric service to 388,000 customers and natural gas to 355,000 customers. In addition, the company engages in sheet metal fabrication, venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

