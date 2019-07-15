Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce its Q2 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $324.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.99 million. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $59.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Stephens started coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, insider John K. Handy sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $218,798.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,159.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

