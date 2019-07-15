Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Up 9.6% in June

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 603,600 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the May 30th total of 550,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE FIX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $59.83.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $538.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.61 per share, for a total transaction of $241,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 239,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,238 shares of company stock worth $376,569 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $36,764,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $6,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 103.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 129,772 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,674.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 124,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 656,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after buying an additional 78,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.