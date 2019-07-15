Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $26.60 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.