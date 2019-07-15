Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71. Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in ADR securities. The fund also makes its investments in other close ended funds.

