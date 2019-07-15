Citigroup Lowers Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.45.

WFC stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Harrington Investments INC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 873,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,225,000 after purchasing an additional 99,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 72.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

