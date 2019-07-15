Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $10.16 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $10.35.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
