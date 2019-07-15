Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $10.16 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

