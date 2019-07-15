Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group cut Advanced Disposal Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PVH to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $389.73.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $414.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.61. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $271.56 and a 1 year high of $415.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $497,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,174.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 230.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 60.2% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

