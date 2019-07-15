Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.71.
GTLS opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $57.88 and a 1 year high of $95.66.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
