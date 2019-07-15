Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.71.

GTLS opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $57.88 and a 1 year high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.33 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.09%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

