Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of CATY opened at $35.77 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

