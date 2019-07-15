Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.40 ($13.26) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Carnival to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $130.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.83.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Carnival has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.43.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald acquired 22,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $209,889,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,191,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,587 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Carnival by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,261,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,024 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

