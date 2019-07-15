Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Prairie Provident Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Superior Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.15 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.74.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$2.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.44. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.68. The company has a market cap of $276.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$94.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.04%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.