CannabisCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $723,844.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $723,844.00 and $4.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 87.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net . CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

