Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. CL King began coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.28, for a total transaction of $324,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 121.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,834. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $82.24 and a 1-year high of $129.94.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

