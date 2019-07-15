BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,468,500 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the May 30th total of 5,545,300 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 459,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $52,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,094.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $249,280 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 384,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after buying an additional 75,689 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $52.94 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 76.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $416.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.